Even colder Tuesday night with Freeze Watch inland

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Cold, dry air has covered the Suncoast and temperatures fell Tuesday morning into the low 40s to upper 30s inland to upper 40s along coastal waters.
Temperatures will be even colder Tuesday night, which is often the case with the second day of a cold front passage, and a Freeze Watch is up for areas east of the interstate Tuesday night. The Freeze Watch is necessary because it is possible to see several hours of freezing or below-freezing temperatures in the watch area.
There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day but don’t count on it warming things up much. The high under mostly sunny skies on Tuesday will be in the upper 50s for most of the Suncoast.
Due to building high pressure to our north and west and a spinning area of low pressure in the Atlantic, our winds pick up Tuesday. A small craft advisory will be up.
Wednesday look for mostly sunny skies with temperatures still below average with a high only in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures will start to warm on Thursday as we return to the 70s.
Friday’s high near 76 degrees should be nice as we will see partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of showers Friday night as another cold front moves in. This cold front will not be as cold as this one but will keep things cool for the weekend but not cold.
Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 60s to near 70.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.