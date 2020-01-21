Coldest night of the season with wind chills in the 20’s!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Cold enough for you? It’s about to get colder on Wednesday. Low temperatures will be near freezing east of I-75 and upper 30′s west of it. If you are living right on the beach or barrier islands the lows will be in the low 40′s.
There is no freeze warning or watch for the Suncoast as temperatures are not expected to go below freezing for any kind of significant duration. We are under a wind chill advisory with winds chills expect from 25-30 degrees.
The windchill advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday. We will see plenty of sunshine on Wednesday with a few clouds late in the day. The high will be near 60 degrees but with a NE wind at 10-20 mph it will feel cooler through the day.
We begin to warm up on Thursday with lows more like normal in the low 50′s and a high in the mid 70′s.
Friday look for partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance for a late day shower as a weak cold front moves in. The high on Friday will be in the mid 70′s once again.
Saturday we start out with temperatures in the upper 50′s and warm to near 70 by the afternoon under partly cloudy skies.
Sunday looks good with partly cloudy skies and a temperatures in the low 50′s to start the day and finish with a high of 70 degrees.
For boaters expect rough seas and strong winds through 10 a.m. with a small craft advisory in effect through 10 a.m. Winds out of the NE at 10-20 kts. and seas 4-6 ft.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.