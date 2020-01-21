Archeological site in Bradenton opens to public on MLK Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -On Dr. Martin Luther King Day, the archaeologist who started digging at the Manatee Mineral Springs Park, have opened up the excavation site to the public.
Before there was the Manatee Mineral Springs Park, there were the Angolans, who were African slaves looking for freedom.
The archeologists opened up the excavation site to everyone to teach about who the Angolans were.
An information center was opened to show the “Reflections of Manatee” County".
The Angolans were just like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, they fought for freedom and equality. Which is the reason for today’s timely opening.
An archeologist named, Jason Brown traveled from Atlanta to Bradenton after learning that his ancestors were Angolan.
“It’s emotional and to know that you’re actually walking the grounds and to know the historical circumstances. Their desire to be free. I’m only here because of their desire to be free. They wanted to live in freedom on their own terms. They were going to fight for it, to do whatever they could and to make sure they maintained their way of life” said Brown.
Brown says he will continue to excavate here at the site as he learns about his ancestor’s past.
