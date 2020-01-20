Two pedestrians killed less than a mile apart on same stretch of road in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two pedestrians were killed less than a mile apart from one another on the same stretch of road in Manatee County on Sunday.
The first fatal accident took place around 3:45 a.m. on 15th Street East at 57th Avenue. Troopers say 51-year-old Pablo Tobar was crossing 15th Street East, north of the intersection with 57th Avenue East, when the driver of what witnesses described as a blue four-door Honda vehicle failed to slow down and struck him.
According to troopers, the driver left the scene without stopping to render aid to Tobar, who was later pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with any information about incident should contact FHP at 239-938-1800.
The second took place just over 12 hours later less than a mile up the road.
Troopers say around 6:30pm, 66-year-old Keith Queen was crossing 15th Street East at 51st Avenue East when he was struck by a Hyundai Sonata heading south.
Queen was killed. The driver of that vehicle, a 54-year-old Bradenton man, remained on scene.
At this time, the driver has not been charged but the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.