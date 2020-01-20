Two-alarm fire at Bradenton apartment building leaves 21 adults, children homeless

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Twenty-one adults and children have been left homeless following a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in Bradenton overnight.
The fire happened at the Mira Lagos Apartments, Building 9, near South Tamiami Trail and U.S. 301. No one was injured in the blaze and the State Fire Marshal is currently investigating how the fire started.
Video from Mario Jimenez, who lives next door to the apartment building, shows massive flames consuming the two-story building.
