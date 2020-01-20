Miami looks to knock off No. 8 Duke

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Miami has been fueled by senior leadership while Duke has leaned on freshmen this year. For the Hurricanes, seniors Kameron McGusty, Dejan Vasiljevic, Sam Waardenburg and Rodney Miller Jr. have combined to account for 58 percent of the team's scoring, including 65 percent of all points over its last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Vernon Carey Jr., Cassius Stanley, Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore Jr. have combined to account for 55 percent of Duke's scoring this season.