Manatee County School District working on reading program for elementary students

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County is joining with United Way Suncoast to make sure all students are reading on grade level.
School officials want to make sure that all students are reading on grade-level by the end of third-grade.
There are 32 elementary students in Manatee County and 49% of third graders are not reading on grade level.
The new reading program will be a collaborative partnership to make sure that students will have the tools and resources they need to succeed.
The program will focus first on Palm View Ementary and Samoset Elementary.
Lynnea Crawford with United Way explained the different reading programs available for those struggling with reading. “The Manatee County “Reading Pals’ program is run independently and they have the ability to determine what grade level they are serving based on the need of that area.” said Crawford.
“There’s another state based initiative called the ‘Campaign for Grade Level Reading’ that focuses students to get on grade level reading by third grade”.
Students who are not reading on grade-level by the end of third grade are four times more likely to drop out of high school.
School officials hope to cut that number in half over the next five years. They are also looking to have the reading program applied mid-June of this school year.
