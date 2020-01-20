Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

In 2017, a pair of teams gambled on quarterbacks who had big-time potential. Both teams guessed right. The Kansas City Chiefs set up a date with the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on February second in Miami. The Chiefs are led by third-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The quarterback for the Niners is Jimmy Garoppolo. The Chiefs took a chance in the 2017 draft and traded away a first-round pick to move up and nab Mahomes. The Niners traded for Garappolo and gave him a big contract after he'd made only seven NFL starts. Now, both are taking their team to the Super Bowl. The opening point spread for the game: pick 'em.