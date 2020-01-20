First Alert Weather: Chilly days and cold night for three days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front has shifted our winds and brought a cold air mass into the Suncoast. On this Martin Luther King Jr. Day the warmest temperature will likely be the midnight temperature last night. Cloud cover will give way to sunshine today but a gusty north wind will prevent the normal daytime heating from being very effective. Our high today on briefly in the low 60′s. Tonight our winds will stay up as temperatures fall into the low to mid 40′s close to the coast and upper 30′s inland. Wind chill tomorrow morning will make it feel about five degrees cooler.