Dump truck driver killed in rollover crash, fire on I-275N

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The driver of a dump truck was killed Monday morning after Florida Highway Patrol says the driver lost control of the vehicle, which went off the highway, rolled and caught fire.
It happened around 10:45am on I-275 North near U.S. 41, before the Sunshine Skyway Bridge and involved a dump truck from a hauling business out of Tampa.
Shortly after the crash, troopers say two police officers from St. Petersburg were driving by and tried to help pull the driver from the wrecked vehicle, but they were unable to because of the angle of entrapment. Shortly afterward, the dump truck burst into flames.
The driver of the dump truck was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been identified.
The highway was closed completely while crews put out the fire. It is now down to one lane as Florida Highway Patrol investigates and it’s expected to be down to one lane for hours. Drivers should seek expect delays and seek alternate routes, if possible.
