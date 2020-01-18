Wet Then Cold...Our Amazing Weather Streak Ends

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -After a fantastic streak of weather brought on by a deep high pressure ridge...a streak that included three new records set in an 11 day period, plus a few near misses including Saturday, we are welcomed back to January. Our high pressure ridge is breaking down, and moving further over the Atlantic. This allows a frontal boundary to come in via the N/NW and bringing well needed rain to our viewing area. I believe that a thunderstorm, or two, may be possible. Look for rain to usher in Sunday mid-afternoon, and be gone by midnight.