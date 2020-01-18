Wet Then Cold...Our Amazing Weather Streak Ends

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -After a fantastic streak of weather brought on by a deep high pressure ridge...a streak that included three new records set in an 11 day period, plus a few near misses including Saturday, we are welcomed back to January. Our high pressure ridge is breaking down, and moving further over the Atlantic. This allows a frontal boundary to come in via the N/NW and bringing well needed rain to our viewing area. I believe that a thunderstorm, or two, may be possible. Look for rain to usher in Sunday mid-afternoon, and be gone by midnight.
After this the colder air rushes in starting with a general 54 degree low Sunday going in to Monday. Highs will not pirce the mid-60′s until Thursday. Some of our morning lows will be down right chilling. Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday we may see the 30′s in inland areas of the Suncoast.
Breezy conditions follow until mid-week.
