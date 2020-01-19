Troopers searching for driver in fatal crash that killed a pedestrian in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers are searching for the driver responsible for killing a 51-year-old pedestrian in a fatal crash on Sunday morning in Bradenton.
The crash took place around 3:45 a.m. on 15th Street East at 57th Avenue.
Troopers say Pablo Tobar was crossing 15th Street East, north of the intersection with 57th Avenue East when the driver of what witnesses described as a blue four-door Honda vehicle failed to slow down and struck him.
According to troopers, the driver left the scene without stopping to render aid to Tobar and he was later pronounced deceased at the scene.
Anyone with any information about incident should contact FHP at 239-938-1800.
