Suncoast students sending Valentines Day cards to veteran for his birthday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 104-year-old World War II veteran is requesting Valentines Cards for his birthday, and he will be receiving some from a group of students on the Suncoast.
One local teacher says that she read an article about Major White and says she was inspired to get her students to get involved.
“I was very moved by his story and how he fought for our country and I felt like it was an opportunity for our students to learn about the great generation,” Alicia Stein, an art educator said. “We don’t have a lot of World War II vets around anymore.”
Stein hopes to get hundreds of cards from students.
She says she’ll be sending out the cards on February 1st.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.