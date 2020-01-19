Mistake leads to huge water bills in Florida city

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. (AP) - A mistake by Miami-Dade County utility officials has led to sky-high water bills this month for many property owners in the South Florida city of Opa-locka.
The Miami Herald reports that some residents have had their water shut off because owners haven’t paid the bills.
At one 112-unit apartment complex, monthly water bills went from around $2,000 combined in November and December to $135,000 between two buildings in January.
On Friday, the apartment complex’s owners filed a lawsuit against the city and county, saying officials had threatened to turn off their water if they didn’t pay the massive bill.
