Manasota Operation Troop support hosts fishing event to honor veterans

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The weather shaped up nicely on Saturday for an event to honor those who put their lives on the frontline.
Area captains donated their time and boats to take more than 30 veterans fishing from the “Manasota Operation Troop Support.”
They took off from Motor Boat Club off City Island and caught everything from snook to triple tail.
The group was even fed plenty of food and took home hats and shirts.
Everything was donated from local non profits across the Suncoast all in efforts to show gratitude to the troops who once sacrificed so much.
