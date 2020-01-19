Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

Mississippi's state Board of Education is keeping the state's U.S. history exam, despite months of pressure from teachers and others to cut testing. The board voted unanimously on Thursday to keep the test, one of four that public school students must keep in high school. A testing task force in August had recommended that the state do away with the test. It's the only state test that's not required by federal law. State Superintendent Carey Wright had recommended that the board keep the exam. Mississippi has a new history exam that will be administered this year.