Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

KA'UPULEHI-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Miguel Angel Jimenez made a 12-foot birdie putt on the second hole of a playoff Saturday with senior newcomer Ernie Els to win the PGA Tour Champions' season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship. Fred Couples dropped out on the first extra trip down the par-4 18th at windy Hualalai, missing a short par putt. Jimenez closed with a 5-under 67 to match Couples and Els at 14 under. The 56-year-old Spaniard has nine victories on the 50-and-over tour, also winning at Hualalai in 2015. Els made his senior debut Thursday with an even-par 72 to fall eight strokes behind leaders Jimenez and Bernhard Langer, then rallied with consecutive 65s. The 60-year-old Couples finished with a 67.