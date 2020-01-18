79-year-old driver critically injured in traffic crash on Rockley Boulevoard on Saturday morning

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 79-year-old man has been critically injured after being involved in a single vehicle traffic crash on Saturday morning.
The crash took place around 7:20 a.m. on Rockley Boulevard and Montrose Drive.
Troopers say that Raymond Rogers was traveling in his 2018 Toyota Camry in the left lane of the roadway.
According to troopers, Rogers was approaching the intersection at Mntrose Drive when he didn’t properly turn in the right curve in the roadway.
This caused the Camry to collide with a tree and overturn several times.
Rogers was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he remains in critical condition.
