Weekend brings changes to Suncoast as cold front moves through

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Since Jan. 9th the high temperature has exceeded 80 degrees and it could go to 10 on Saturday. This unbelievable stretch of warm days is about to end after Sunday.
In this stretch the warmest it got was 86 degrees this past Saturday! That is more typical of mid May as opposed of mid winter.
We will still be warm over the weekend but not record breaking. Look for partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Saturday with a high near 80 degrees.
Saturday night partly cloudy skies will be the rule with lows in the low 60′s still 10 degrees above average.
Sunday things start to change as the cold front approaches. We will see increasing cloudiness throughout the day with a good chance for scattered showers mainly after noon on Sunday.
We will see scattered showers mainly with a very small chance for an isolated thunderstorm. I am not expecting anything strong or severe at this time. Most of the rain will be out of here by 4 p.m.
Look for cloudy skies Sunday night with lows in the mid 50′s by Monday morning. Monday expect variable cloudiness with highs only in the low to mid 60′s. Winds will be out of the NW at 10-15 mph making it feel even cooler.
Tuesday we start off with lows in the low to mid 40′s with wind chills possibly in the mid to upper 30′s. Look for partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with a high of 62.
The cool weather stays through Wednesday and then a warming trend begins on Thursday.
