Manatee County Planning Commission approves proposed car dealership, neighbors voice opposition

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The 18 acres of land at the corner of State Road 64 and 117th Street East in Manatee County could one day be home to a Cox car dealership.
The Manatee County Planning Board approving a rezoning request yesterday by a vote of 4 to 2 to convert the property to commercial use. This now paves the way for the proposed dealership. It still needs approval from Manatee County Commissioners next month.
Many residents say their concerns include traffic, flooding issues and incompatibility with the area.
“I think most of us would say yes it might be developed someday, but exactly what makes sense in a predominant residential environment," said Rex Cowden, a resident of the Greyhawk Landing development. "Something that’s more what we would call local or more neighborhood serving, a lot of us feel like it’s current use as agriculture related makes more sense.”
No one from the Cox dealership was available to comment. This now goes in front of Manatee County Commissioners on February 20th at 1:30pm.
