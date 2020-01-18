A local non-profit organization seeking help from the community

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - For more than 25 years, the organization “Turning Points” has helped those who need a little assistance with everyday needs.
Now the non-profit organization is a facing a problem that could get into the way of them helping others.
Their building on 17th Avenue needs a new roof. Within their building, they provide basic care for those who are homeless or veterans who need assistance. They provide services such as a one stop shop medical and dental clinic, hot meals, financial assistance with past due bill and so much more.
The roof has water damage from multiple leaks that seeped through. It will cost the organization about $40,000 for a new roof.
Without a new roof, “Turning Points” wouldn’t be able to serve the community the way they do.
Frank Enriquez says he couldn’t imagine what would happen if “Turning Points” ever shutdown. “It would make me feel real sad to actually see this place close that because it helps a lot in the community." says Enriquez.
“It’s been around for 25 years. It has helped the community in a lot of ways, from helping those that are at risk of homelessness and those who are homeless get back on their feet.”
If you want to donate to “Turning Points” and help them continue to help others. Click here
