Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

NAVY COMMANDER-GUANTANAMO DEATH
Ex-Guantanamo commander convicted of lying about man's death
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The family of a civilian who died after a fight with a former commander of the U.S. Navy base at Guantanamo Bay are applauding the commander's conviction on charges he interfered with the investigation. The federal jury in Jacksonville convicted Navy Capt. John R. Nettleton on Friday on charges of obstruction of justice and other charges stemming from the January 2015 death of Christopher Tur. Nettleton was removed from command shortly after Tur was found floating in the waters off the base in Cuba. Nettleton wasn't charged with Tur's death, but Tur's siblings say the trial raised questions about how he died.
BICYCLISTS HIT-FLORIDA
No jail time for distracted driver who killed 2 cyclists
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman who ran her car into a group of bicyclists, killing two people, will avoid jail time. The Sun Sentinel reports that 34-year-old Nicole Vanderweit pleaded no contest this week to careless driving in Broward County court. Besides having her license suspended for six months, she must pay court costs, attend a four-hour driving improvement class and serve 120 hours of community service. Authorities say Vanderweit’s car struck a group of riders from the Cycling Family Broward club on a Davie street in November 2018. Denise Marsh and Carlos Rodriguez were both killed. Five others were injured.
PENCE-LATINO EVANGELICALS
Pence courts evangelical Latino voters in Florida
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence tried to solidify support from Latino evangelicals during a central Florida campaign stop. During Thursday's event at Nacion de Fe, a church in the Orlando area, Pence said he and President Donald Trump deserve reelection because of a strong economy, a robust military and their record on religious liberty. Evangelicals in attendance said they are enthusiastic about the Trump-Pence ticket for a second term because of the candidates' views on abortion and religion. Even attracting a small slice of evangelical Latinos could help Trump win Florida again. He won the state by 1.2 percentage points in 2016.
AP-US-PUERTO-RICO-CRUISE-SHIP-DEATH
Cruise line: Grandpa leaned out window before girl's fall
MIAMI (AP) — Royal Caribbean Cruises says an Indiana man charged with negligent homicide in his young granddaughter’s fatal fall from a cruise ship window leaned out of that window for several seconds before he lifted the child up to it and she fell. The cruise line’s Jan. 8 court filing comes in response to a lawsuit brought by the parents of Chloe Wiegand accusing Royal Caribbean of negligence in her fatal plunge from the 11th floor window in July in Puerto Rico. The company is seeking to have the lawsuit dismissed and says the Indiana girl's grandfather, Salvatore Anello, was "reckless and irresponsible" in her death.
POLICE WOMAN ATTACKED
Florida man accused of attacking police woman after crash
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a man attacked a police woman who was trying to arrest him after a car crash in South Florida. WSVN-TV reports 29-year-old Marcelas Jones has been arrested on charges of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer and others. Fort Lauderdale police say the officer suffered minor injuries. A cellphone video recorded by a witness appears to show the suspect punching the officer as she was trying to arrest him. The officer appears to deploy her stun gun, but it doesn't stop the suspect, who then pushes her against a fence before security guards intervene to help.
TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-LEGAL TEAM
Who's who on Trump's legal team for impeachment trial
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two of the new attorneys for President Donald Trump’s upcoming Senate impeachment trial have vigorously defended Trump on television and played roles in some of the most consequential legal dramas in recent history. Among those joining White House counsel Pat Cipollone and longtime Trump attorney Jay Sekulow will be Ken Starr, the independent counsel who investigated President Bill Clinton. Former Harvard University law professor Alan Dershowitz also will play a role. Also on board are Pam Bondi, the former Florida attorney general, and Robert Ray, who was part of the Whitewater investigation of Bill and Hillary Clinton.
DOCTOR RESTRICTED
Florida officials restrict doctor from seeing women patients
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida health officials have ordered a doctor not to see female patients after determining that he massaged a woman's breasts when it was not medically necessary. The Miami Herald reports Dr. Subhash Gupta received an emergency restriction order this week. The case began with an emergency room visit in September by a woman who complained of inflammation in her lower abdomen. The Florida Department of Health said the Pompano Beach gastroenterologist put his hand under her shirt and cupped her breasts, asking her to take deep breaths. The department said he did it again, without warning or a stethoscope, in a subsequent examination days later.
CHILD DEATH ARREST
Woman accused of beating toddler to death in Florida
DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) — A woman is facing child abuse and manslaughter charges in the death of her 13-month-old boy. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says 35-year-old Neidy Mendez-Gudine had called for help for an unresponsive boy at a home in Davenport, Florida, after she placed the baby on her bed and left the room to care for other children. The baby was airlifted to a children's hospital in Orlando with skull fractures and doctors found the injuries were not consistent with a fall. The autopsy revealed the boy was shaken, and the doctor ruled it a homicide. Mendez-Gudine was arrested Wednesday.
CAR FIRE RESCUE
Florida woman saved from burning car just before it explodes
STUART, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Florida man stopped at the scene of a burning wreck and teamed up with a sheriff's officer to save the woman inside just before the car exploded. Tony Weisman told WPTV he saw the front part of a car on fire when he pulled up to the crash in Stuart, Florida. A witness told him a woman was trapped inside. An officer then arrived and the two men ran up to the car to get the woman out. The car exploded less than a minute later. Twenty-one-year-old Rosie Ramirez is now recovering from serious injuries including multiple broken bones.
BUS ARREST
Murder suspect caught on Greyhound bus in Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a murder suspect was arrested as he rode a Greyhound bus on a Florida highway. WKMG-TV reports the Florida Highway Patrol received a request from the St. Petersburg Police Department to be on the lookout for the bus that was traveling north on Interstate 75. Police believed a bus passenger was wanted for murder. Troopers stopped the bus on Thursday south of Gainesville, boarded it and said Kristoff King's name. King surrendered to authorities without incident. News outlets say King is accused of beating a man found dead in a St. Petersburg shopping center parking lot on Tuesday.