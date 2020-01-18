Flooding problems at Palmetto High School on Friday during school board workshop

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Flooding problems at Palmetto High School were addressed during a Manatee County School Board workshop on Friday.
Drainage issues have caused students, teachers, parents and administrators to deal with excess water for years on the school’s campus.
An engineering firm has been talking to school board members about four short term solutions including digging deeper in the retention ponds to retain more water, increasing drainage capacity, regrading slopes around walkways and resodding.
A long term solution includes tearing down the part of the campus that’s at a lower elevation, elevating that site and rebuilding.
