Bradenton Police to begin new High Visibility Program

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department is working to reduce injuries and deaths on the road. They will soon begin enforcing a High Visibility Program.
In a press release, they state that more officers will be working around the clock in parts of the city especially those with high traffic and crashes.
“A lot of motorists are unaware that bicycles are allowed to be on the road,” said Rirchard Herring, Store Manager for Ringling Bicycles in Bradenton. “The roads that do have bike lanes help so those roads are better but some of the busier roads are difficult to navigate.”
Bradenton Police applied and received a grant funding for this program. They’re partnering with Florida Highway Patrol to increase awareness of pedestrian and bicycle safety through education and enforcement.
The locations that have been selected include:
- 1st Street (East and West) from Manatee Avenue to 17th Avenue W
- Cortez Road W from 43rd St to 51st St.
- 14th St. W from 17th Avenue W to 22nd Avenue Drive W.
- 8th Avenue W from 9th Street W to 14th Street W.
These locations were chosen for their volume on pedestrian traffic and number of accidents involving both vehicles and pedestrians or bicyclists.
