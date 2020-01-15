First Alert Weather: One cold front today and another Sunday will bring weather changes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weak cold front will pass to our south today and shift our winds to the east. Less humid air will move in and skies will be peppered with fair-weather clouds. The front will bring only slightly cooler weather today and our high will be a comfortable 80. Tomorrow will also be low in humidity and mild. Changes will come with a second cold front that advances toward us on Sunday and gains ground Sunday night. Monday will be jacket weather.