First Alert Weather: One cold front today and another Sunday will bring weather changes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weak cold front will pass to our south today and shift our winds to the east. Less humid air will move in and skies will be peppered with fair-weather clouds. The front will bring only slightly cooler weather today and our high will be a comfortable 80. Tomorrow will also be low in humidity and mild. Changes will come with a second cold front that advances toward us on Sunday and gains ground Sunday night. Monday will be jacket weather.
Sunday afternoon and evening will see a significant increase in cloud cover and the chance for scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. The winds will shift southwest and humidity will increase. The front will twist our winds to the northwest overnight Sunday and cooler air will move in Monday. It is still possible that Mondays high will be 20 degrees cooler than today. The cool weather will last about three days before warming will start.
