Catto, FGCU visit North Alabama

ATLANTIC SUN IMPROVEMENT: The Eagles have scored 65.4 points per game and allowed 64.4 points per game against Atlantic Sun opponents. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 58.2 points scored and 71 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.CLUTCH CALEB: Catto has connected on 33 percent of the 100 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 6 for 12 over his last three games. He's also converted 83.9 percent of his foul shots this season.