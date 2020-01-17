Car slams through wall of mobile home in Manatee County

ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A person inside a mobile home in Manatee County was taken to the hospital after a car slammed through the wall Friday morning.
It happened around 8:30am at a mobile home park on U.S. 301 North in Ellenton. It's unclear why the car went off the road and hit the mobile home, but it went through the wall and was halfway in, halfway out.
A person inside the home was taken to the hospital and later released. The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.
