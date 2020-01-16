VIDEO: Bobcat spotted prowling near home in North Port

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A coyote in a canal, a bobcat carrying a turkey, and now another bobcat, this time in North Port.
ABC7 has gotten some incredible videos of wildlife from our viewers over the past week, with the latest from Ray Dunlop. He was outside in North Port near U.S. 41 and Salford when he saw this bobcat prowling around the house. He managed to capture a video as it went on its way.
Earlier this week, we shared a video shot by Shelley Heller on Saturday while she was looking out at a canal in Venice directly across from the Venice Yacht Club. She saw a coyote swimming across! Watch that video below:
And last week, we shared a video from Julie Franklin, who lives in the Mill Creek neighborhood in Manatee County. She captured this incredible video of a bobcat that caught a turkey and carries it down the sidewalk:
