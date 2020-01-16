Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Orlando Magic snapped the Los Angeles Lakers' nine-game winning streak with a 119-118 victory. Markelle Fultz scored 21 points and hit two big layups in the final minute, while Aaron Gordon had 21 points and a late go-ahead basket. The Magic became the first sub-.500 team to beat the Western Conference-leading Lakers this season despite blowing a 21-point lead in the second half. LeBron James had 19 points and matched his career high with 19 assists before missing a tying 3-pointer with 3 seconds left for the Lakers.
MIAMI (AP) — Kendrick Nunn scored 33 points, Goran Dragic added 17 and the Miami Heat held on to beat the San Antonio Spurs 106-100 and move back into the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference. Bam Adebayo had 14 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists as Miami improved to 18-1 at home. DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 30 points on 12-for-14 shooting.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Devin Vassell scored 18 points as No. 9 Florida State won its eighth straight game, 54-50 over Virginia. Vassell hit a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws in the final seconds to seal the win. Anthony Polite came off the bench to drill four 3-pointers for the Seminoles, who have won 15 of their last 16 games. Mamadi Diakite scored 16 points for Virginia. The defending national champions have lost three straight.
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Freshman Anthony Edwards scored 20 of his 26 points in the first half, pushing Georgia to a big lead that carried the Bulldogs to an 80-63 victory over Tennessee. After a brutal three-game stretch against ranked teams, Georgia romped past the Volunteers. With Edwards hitting from all over the court, Georgia built a 47-28 lead that essentially settled this one by halftime. Rayshaun Hammonds added 21 points for Georgia, which claimed its 11th win to matched its total from all of last season. Losing for the first time in three games, Tennessee was led by Jordan Bowden with 12 points.
NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran referee Bill Vinovich will head the crew for the Super Bowl. Vinovich is in his 15th season as an NFL official. He previously worked the 2015 game between New England and Seattle. The league went with one of its most experienced referees. Down judge Kent Payne and side judge Boris Cheek will be handling their third Super Bowl each. Also on the crew will be umpire Barry Anderson, line judge Carl Johnson, field judge Michael Banks, back judge Greg Steed and replay official Mike Chase. It will be the first Super Bowl assignments for Anderson and Chase. Johnson has done two, as have Steed and Banks.
NEW YORK (AP) — Left-hander Stephen Tarpley has been traded from the New York Yankees to the Miami Marlins for third baseman James Nelson and $50,000 payable on Feb. 15. Tarpley was designated for assignment by the Yankees last weekend to clear a roster spot when outfielder Brett Gardner's contract was finalized. The 26-year-old Tarpley was 1-0 with two saves and a 5.88 ERA last year in one start and 30 relief appearances. The 22-year-old Nelson was a 15th-round draft pick in 2016 and hit .228 in 121 games last season for Class A Jupiter of the Florida State League.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — D.J. Funderburk had 19 points and North Carolina State shot 64% after halftime to beat Miami 80-63. The Wolfpack had four players in double figures. N.C. State also got a boost with the return of senior C.J. Bryce, the team’s leading scorer who had missed the past four games while being in the concussion protocol. Chris Lykes scored 20 points to lead Miami, which shot just 29.6% in the first half. That included going the last five-plus minutes of the first half without a basket as N.C. State took control.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored with just over a minute left in regulation and Steven Stamkos delivered the game-deciding goal in a shootout as the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings. Brayden Point also beat Kings goalie Jonathan Quick in the shootout, helping the Lightning rebound from a loss to New Jersey that stopped Tampa Bay’s franchise record-tying 10-game winning streak. Stamkos and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay in regulation. Jeff Carter, Kyle Clifford and Dustin Brown scored for the Kings.