Florida high court sides with governor on felon voter rights

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - The Florida Supreme Court is siding with Gov. Ron DeSantis in a legal dispute over restoring voting rights to felons with unpaid fines.
The court says in advisory opinion that only felons who have fully completed their sentences can regain access to the ballot box under the voter approved ballot measure known as Amendment 4.
The court says a completed sentence means all outstanding financial obligations must have also been satisfied.
The opinion released Thursday has no immediate legal consequence but could influence ongoing legal action.
Voter rights advocacy groups have sued the state in federal court, but a trial is not expected until spring.
