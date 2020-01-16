First Alert Weather: Some of the coldest air of this winter just four days away

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Another warm day on the Suncoast with morning lows and daytime highs running about 10 degrees above the normals. The warm weather should continue into the weekend. A weak cold front will move past tonight with only a slight drop in the humidity and an uptick in wind speeds on Friday. The big change will come on Sunday as a stronger front brings clouds, wind, and a chance for showers. The shower chance will linger into Monday, Martin Luther King Day, before clearing and cooler air moves in.