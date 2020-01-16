First Alert Weather: Some of the coldest air of this winter just four days away

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Another warm day on the Suncoast with morning lows and daytime highs running about 10 degrees above the normals. The warm weather should continue into the weekend. A weak cold front will move past tonight with only a slight drop in the humidity and an uptick in wind speeds on Friday. The big change will come on Sunday as a stronger front brings clouds, wind, and a chance for showers. The shower chance will linger into Monday, Martin Luther King Day, before clearing and cooler air moves in.
On Monday we will see a high temperature of almost 20 degrees cooler than today. Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week and winds will be strong. The combination of cold air and gusty winds will make it feel a bit raw to some. Tuesday into Wednesday morning will feature lows in the upper 30′s for many inland locations.
