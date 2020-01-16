Brrrrrrr..... Arctic air to visit Florida next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Say goodbye to the bathing suits and beach chairs and hello to ear muffs and jackets as the coldest air of the season is coming to Florida next week and may stay for a while.
The record breaking warmth we have been experiencing lately will be replaced by potential wind chills in the mid 30′s by Tuesday morning. Get this, high temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50′s on Tuesday with winds north at 10-20 mph it will make it feel much colder.
Wednesday morning looks to be the coldest with lows in the upper 30′s to low 40′s for most of us here along the Suncoast, but until then here is what we can expect.
This looks to be a trend as well looking at long range models it appears that Winter is here to stay a while as we head into the coldest time of the season here along the Suncoast which is late January and early February
Right now it looks like we will see warm weather stay with us through Sunday.
On Friday expect partly cloudy skies breezy and warm weather to continue. The high will be near 80 once again making it the 8th day in a row we will have temperatures in the 80′s.
Friday night mostly fair with a low in the upper 50′s. Saturday should be nice with partly cloudy skies expected and a high around 80 once again.
Sunday we will see increasing cloudiness with a good chance for showers mainly in the mid afternoon through the early evening as the cold front moves in. The high on Sunday will be around 77 degrees.
