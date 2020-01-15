Warm weather through the weekend and then the chill is on

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been nice while it lasted but the record breaking warmth is just about over. Extreme cold has been gathering over Alaska and W. Canada over the past week and now it is on the move southward.
We are talking 30-40 below zero reading with this air mass and it is set to invade most of the eastern U.S. over the weekend. It is by far the coldest air of the season which will move in early next week for the Suncoast and will stick around a while.
We will continue to see high pressure hold on through Thursday here and that means we can expect more of the same with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80′s Wednesday and Thursday. We will see a slight risk for a passing shower or two in the afternoon due to the unusual warm air moving in from the south.
We will also see the possibility of some patchy fog to start the day on Wednesday. A back door weak cold front will move in early Friday morning. Back door cold front means a front coming from the NE as opposed to the NW. The really this isn’t much of a cold front just basically a wind shift moving the wind from the SE to the NE. This will cool us down just a little bit, but still above average temperatures expected to continue.
The big story will be the cold front which will move through Sunday afternoon. This front will bring an end to this false summer we have been experiencing over the past 5 days here in SW Florida.
Sunday will be a day of transition as the front begins to move in we can expect increasing cloudiness with a good chance for a few showers mainly early Sunday afternoon. The high on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70′s.
For MLK Jr. day we can expect partly cloudy breezy and cool conditions as winds switch around to the NW as winter returns to Florida. Highs on Monday will be in the low 70′s.
