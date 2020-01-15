Venice Hiring More Paramedics to Join Fire Department for Transition Into Taking Over Emergency Services

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice Fire Department will be responding to all of the city’s emergency calls starting by the end of this year - taking over the ambulance services in Venice from the Sarasota County Fire Department.
The department will eventually hire a total of 25 new paramedics and firefighters to be able to perform these new duties, but they’re already ahead of schedule.
The first seven paramedics hired started in December, and have been undergoing training to learn the policies and procedures of the fire department. They were sworn in this morning at the Venice City Council meeting.
Now, the fire department is going through round two of hiring to bring in another set of new paramedics to join the team.
“They’re from all over Florida. We were very fortunate to be able to select from a wide area, and they are all very knowledgeable with vast experience, so we are very pleased and excited with this first new crew of applicants,” Deputy Chief Frank Giddens told us.
The department is also finalizing the contracts for their new ambulances, equipment and supplies. The official takeover of emergency service calls will go into effect on October 1st of 2020.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.