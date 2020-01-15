TSA seized record number of guns at US airports last year, report says

TSA seized record number of guns at US airports last year, report says
TSA says it found 4,432 guns in carry-on bags or on passengers, up five percent from 2018. (Source: CNN)
January 15, 2020 at 4:27 PM EST - Updated January 15 at 4:27 PM

(CNN) - The Transportation Security Administration says it seized a record high number of guns at airport checkpoints across the U.S. in 2019.

TSA officers found 4,432 guns in carry-on bags or on passengers. The guns represent a 5% increase from 2018. Eighty-seven percent of the guns were loaded.

In a press release, TSA administrator, David Pekoske, said that the increase is troubling and guns should be unloaded.

Guns should be packed in a hard-sided locked case and taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared and checked.

The top five airports TSA officers found guns at in 2019 were Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, Dallas/Fort Worth International, Denver International, George Bush Intercontinental and Phoenix Sky Harbor International.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.