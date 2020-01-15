Suncoast Partnership to End Homlessness group in search of volunteers to survey homeless population in the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness is searching for volunteers.
Last year there were more than 1,100 homeless people counted in the Suncoast.
The partnership group does a point in time count in Sarasota and Manatee counties annually. They’re looking for as many volunteers as they can in order to get the best count possible.
Since 2016 statistics show the number of homeless people across the Suncoast has decreased.
In 2016 there were more than 1,400. Last year, fewer than 1,200.
Representatives attribute the decrease to the effort from different agencies and businesses to help get people back on their feet and out of the streets.
“We could easily use 100 volunteers in each county to do that count. Because again if we can get an accurate count of the individuals out there we can create or define the system to best meet the needs of those individuals,” said the CEO of Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness, Chris Johnson.
He says one of the benefits of the yearly count is the federal funding that is distributed to help those in need based on population numbers.
Johnson says the the count will take place on January 27 through the 28.
If you’re interested in volunteering he says there is a short training required ahead of the surveying.
You can reach out to volunteer at 941-955-8987.
