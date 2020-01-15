Social media sleuths help police identify, locate woman who stole from downtown Sarasota hotel

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in Sarasota say thanks to social media sleuths, they’ve identified and located a woman who stole from a hotel in the city.
On Friday, January 10 around 10:15pm, police say Mary Arslanagic, also known as Mary Tormey, is seen in these photos stealing approximately $1,000 from the gift shop at the Art Ovation Hotel, Autograph Collection.
Police first posted to social media about the theft on Monday, asking for the public’s help in identifying her. By Wednesday, police say she had been positively identified and was wanted on an arrest warrant for grand theft.
By Friday, she had been taken into custody. Police credit their social media followers with resolving the case.
