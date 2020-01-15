Pink Eye Cases Rise on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast doctors are busy during these winter months - which is also referred to as the “sick season”. We know that during this time of year, flu numbers begin to rise, but there’s another type of illness that has also seen a spike in cases. Our temperatures keep changing here on the Suncoast, and with that comes seasonal allergies - but the symptoms for that can also be a sign for pink eye.
Urgent cares have seen many patients come in lately with red, itchy or watery eyes, but with more symptoms like discharge and discomfort which more often than not leads to a diagnosis of conjunctivitis or pink eye. Pink eye can be caused by different things, but depending on what caused it makes a difference between the seriousness of the infection and how contagious it can be. That’s why it’s always best to go see a professional.
“We can determine whether this is some form of viral or bacterial or if it’s even a foreign body. Even a simple loose eyelash can cause irritation and therefore causes infection or inflammation on the conjunctiva. Those are very helpful if you have a professional take a look at it,”
Dr. Carolyn Bayindiryan M.D., from Sarasota Memorial Hospital Urgent Care, explained.
Doctors says ways to prevent getting pink eye is to always wash your hands, regularly wash your sheets and towels, and do not share makeup or anything that touches your face with anyone.
