First Alert Weather: A big cool down coming to the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure sinks south today and causes light and variable winds for the Suncoast. A cold front to our north is providing the push that will reposition the high and bring some slightly cooler air by the end of the week. The front will come through dry and only drop temperatures a degree or two, but on Friday the winds will pick up a bit. THis will be the first of two front that will pass by in the next seven days. The second front will have a much greater impact.
As the second front approaches on Sunday our rain chances will go up. Severe weather is not expected but widespread showers will be possible. The shower chance will linger into Monday morning before clearing will occur. On Monday the cold air will move in and our high will be about 20 degrees cooler than today.
