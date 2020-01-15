Fair weather for 1st day of 103rd Manatee County Fair

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s that time of year again! The fair is coming to town and you guessed it, so is a cold front right on schedule.
It never fails that we see a cold front during this time of year, and since the fair lasts for 10 days it is not too uncommon to see a cold front disrupt this this wonderful family event in Palmetto every year.
For Thursday we can expect partly cloudy skies with some patchy fog to start the day with temperatures in the low to mid 60′s and warm through the day into the upper 70′s near the beaches and low 80′s inland.
Friday look for breezy conditions as a “backdoor” cold front moves through the Suncoast. This will whip the winds up out of the NE then E at 10-20 mph on Friday. We will not see any rainfall with this front and just a slight cool down. The high on Friday still expected to be in the upper 70′s.
Saturday look for mostly sunny skies and a high of 78 degrees with winds out of the ESE at 10-15 mph and no threat of any significant rainfall.
Sunday the cold front approaches. Could see some fog in the morning followed by increasing cloudiness in the afternoon and a good chance for some showers and a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon as well. The high on Sunday 77 degrees.
Winter comes back strong on Monday and through early next week with highs only in the 60′s through Wednesday. We will see the chill beginning on Monday with a high of 69 followed by highs in the low 60′s on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The lows on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the low to mid 40′s with some possible 30′s well inland on Wednesday morning for the Suncoast.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.