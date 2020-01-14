Stray cats were found dead in a Bradenton Neighborhood

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -tray cats were found dead in a Bradenton Neighborhood.
Everyone knew these neighborhood cats, over this weekend 5 were found dead.
This is video from a local animal advocate, who stops by everyday to feed the stray cats near 16 street west in Bradenton.
Over the weekend she came back to visit, and noticed a cat not greeting her
“There’s a dead cat in the middle of the yard. It was just laying there I picked it up and looked at it" said Nicole.
Then the next day another cat was found by Nicole. “They rushed it to Manatee Veterinary emergency hospital and it was confirmed the cat was poisoned and shot with a 22 caliber gun”.
A neighbor who didn’t want to show her face says, she can’t believe is doing something like this. “It’s emotional you know to see a poor cat like that no cat deserves that".
A total of 5 cats were found by Nicole and her local animal advocate friend.
She says stray cats in a neighborhood can be annoying but killing them isn’t the solution. “Well unfortunately this is a major dilemma in this area I’m sure anywhere else to being a local advocates we see almost every day Spaying or neutering your animals are most important thing"
Manatee County Animal services says there are investigating this incident.
If you would like to donate to help the animal advocates who are assisting the stray cats you can go to http://www.gsalinc.org/.
