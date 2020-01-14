Record warmth possible through Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s beginning to feel a like Summer all across the land. That’s right mid to upper 80′s have been the rule since Saturday which is more typical of early June as opposed to mid January here along the Suncoast.
The highs at the Sarasota/Bradenton airport over the past 4 days have been in order from Friday, 84, 86, 84 and 85 degrees. WOW! That is some 12-14 degrees above average.
So we will continue to see SE to S winds pattern through Wednesday with highs in then low to mid 80′s and then slightly cooler air moves in, and I mean slightly cooler air. The high on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70′s which is still above the average of 71 degrees for this time of year.
We can expect partly cloudy skies through Wednesday with the possibility of some patchy fog in the morning but that will be the only downside to our beautiful weather.
The weak cold front will move in on Thursday but will fade before reaching us and only bring an increase in cloudiness and slightly cooler weather.
Temperatures will stay in the upper 70′s through weekend with generally partly cloudy skies expected through Saturday. Sunday a cold front moves in during the day and this front will have a little more punch to it. We can expect partly sunny skies on Sunday with a chance for a few showers as it moves through.
Once the front moves through expect temperatures to get back to more normal temperatures for this time of year on Monday.
