Nik Wallenda announces his next high-wire walk will be over a LIVE volcano!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls, Times Square - how on earth could Nik Wallenda hope to top these accomplishments?
The daredevil says he’s going to in March when he walks the high wire over a LIVE and active volcano!
Wallenda appeared on Good Morning America Tuesday morning to make the announcement, telling the world that he will become the first person to walk a high wire directly over a volcano in Nicaragua.
It has an active lava lake and Wallenda will have to deal with extreme heat and sulfuric fumes. He said he’ll be practicing with a gas mask and blindfold to make sure he can get across the wire safely.
The special airs March 4 at 8pm here on ABC7.
