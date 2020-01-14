Iran announces arrests over downing of Ukrainian plane

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - Iran’s judiciary says arrests have been made over the accidental shootdown of a Ukrainian jetliner near the capitol of Tehran that killed all 176 people on board.
A judiciary spokesman says that “extensive investigations have taken place and some individuals are arrested.” He was quoted by Iranian state media on Tuesday, but did not say how many individuals have been detained or name them.
Iran accidentally shot down the plane shortly after firing ballistic missiles at United States troops in Iraq, without wounding anyone, in retaliation for the U.S. airstrike that killed Gen Qassem Soleimani.
Popular anger has been swelling in Iran over the government’s attempt to conceal its role in the tragedy.
Iranians already are suffering under crippling U.S. sanctions, and they have expressed shock and outrage over the plane crash that killed scores of young people. They also decried misleading statements from top officials, who only admitted responsibility three days later in the face of mounting evidence.
Online videos appeared to show security forces firing live ammunition and tear gas to disperse protests in the streets.
Video verified by The Associated Press show protesters scattering amid clouds of tear gas Sunday night. In another, a woman is carried away as people shout that she is wounded by gunfire.
