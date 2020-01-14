General counsel for Manatee Schools on leave over investigation into comments

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The general counsel for the Manatee County School District has been placed on paid administrative leave while under investigation for possible misconduct.
In a statement to the media, the district did not identify the nature of why Mitchell Teitelbaum was placed on leave, but the Herald Tribune reports the district is conducting an internal investigation that he made "inappropriate comments of a sexual nature."
Teitelbaum has been with the district since May 2014. The school district placed him on leave last Friday and instructed him to have no contact with district employees, potential witnesses or victims, or school board members. He's also barred from school property unless given permission by the superintendent.
The district said it would not comment on the matter further while it remains under investigation.
