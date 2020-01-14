First Alert Weather: Warm weather continues this week with cooler weather on the way

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will again control Suncoast weather today. The flow of air around the high will bring a southeast wind today with a bit of a sea breeze this afternoon near the coast. We broke a record with a high temperature of 85 yesterday. We will be close to the record of 84 today but cloud cover should keep us just below setting a new record. A very weak cold front will pass by on Tuesday but not have much cold air behind it by the time it gets here. So we will stay in the well above normal warm weather till Sunday. Rainfall will also be at a minimum for the rest of the week.