First Alert Weather: Warm weather continues this week with cooler weather on the way

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will again control Suncoast weather today. The flow of air around the high will bring a southeast wind today with a bit of a sea breeze this afternoon near the coast. We broke a record with a high temperature of 85 yesterday. We will be close to the record of 84 today but cloud cover should keep us just below setting a new record. A very weak cold front will pass by on Tuesday but not have much cold air behind it by the time it gets here. So we will stay in the well above normal warm weather till Sunday. Rainfall will also be at a minimum for the rest of the week.
By Sunday a more powerful front will pass by. Energy will be lacking so the severe weather threat will not exist, but a shower or thunderstorm will be possible. As the front passes by our winds will pick up and temperatures will drop. By Monday our temperatures should return to the average for this time of year with a high in the low 70′s.
