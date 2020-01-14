FHP hands out about 1,000 tickets for new texting while driving law

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Florida Highway Patrol said they stopped about 1,000 drivers throughout the state just days after the new texting while driving law went into effect.
The new law makes texting while driving a primary offense. FHP State Trooper, Kenn Watson, said drivers are becoming more aware of this new law, but FHP will continue their efforts to educate the public on it.
With this new law, drivers can't have their phone in their hand, even to make a phone call, when driving through a school zone or an active construction zone.
“We have a lot of vulnerable users of the roadway in those areas. Children on bicycles and construction workers, we want to make sure that they are safe and they have a good environment that they can conduct their business,” Watson said.
Tickets for texting while driving start at $30, but could be more depending on which county a driver is in. Second time offenders could get points on their license.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.