Family, friends and the community remember Bill Robinson during candlelight walk at Robinson Preserve

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - More than a hundred people coming out to the Robinson Preserve in Bradenton on Monday. It’s a place forever honoring Bill Robinson and his family. Cancer taking the life of Robinson earlier this month.
“He was like a life coach, always wanted for us to succeed in life and always positive and probably the most loving guy that I’ll ever know, he was a remarkable man,” said Parks Robinson, Bill Robinson’s son.
Many special words from some of the people who knew him better than anyone. A candlelight walk led by Robinson’s family highlighting this special night. The walk leading people through the preserve, to the tower and back.
“Known him for 50 years and I know his family and he’s done so many good things for Manatee County that I just felt that I needed to be here,” said Carol Whitmore, a Manatee County Commissioner.
Robinson was founder of Robby’s Sports which eventually became Champs Sports. He also helped start up the Fit2Run stores with his son Parks and was a board member of SANCA, which oversees Benderson Park. He may be best known for working with Manatee County in transforming around five-hundred acres of farmland into one of the more popular attractions on the Suncoast known as Robinson Preserve.
“He was the ultimate family guy who loved everyone and loved doing great things for people,” said Robinson.
Bill Robinson was 70 years old. He leaves behind lots of family, friends and a large community who will miss him very much.
