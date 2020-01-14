COLD CASE: Family still searching for answers in 2013 Patrick Mullins Homicide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -It's been a journey for a Manatee family looking for answers in the death of their loved one.
It's been nearly seven years since 52-year-old Patrick Mullins was found dead.
His wife uses the annual Manatee County Fair to remind the community the case is still unsolved.
If you're headed to the fair you might see posters asking for information on the 2013 death of Patrick Mullins.
His wife, Jill Mullins hasn't given up. She says she printed too many posters years prior and she had to scratch off the number of years it's been since his death, something she never thought would be the case
Jill hopes this is the last year she'll have staple posters around town…and aims to finally get answers.
"Somebody somewhere knows what happened," said Jill.
Her husband went missing after a boat ride in January 27, 2013.
"As time wore on the boat was found," said Mullins.
Without Pat inside of it.
It wasn't until nine days after his disappearance that somebody found him dead in three feet of water.
Patrick had an anchor tied to his waist and a gunshot wound to the head.
“I don’t feel that anybody is looking for answers,” said Mullins.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement classified the case as a homicide after Patricks death was labeled as “undetermined” for years.
Mullins' feels like it's stalled.
Deputies at the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office say they haven’t received a tip in Pats case in years.
The Sheriff’s office communications specialist says detectives have never given up on the case.
"I really would like an answer for my children," said Mullins.
As she continues to do her part in the quest for answers in her husbands case the file sits unsolved waiting for someone to come forward.
She is offering an up to $20,000 reward for anyone that has information that can lead to an arrest.
Jill is hopeful someone will come forward.
She says at this point she’s desperate and hopes her signs posted all over the fairgrounds will bring a break in the case.
