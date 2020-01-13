VIDEO: Forget alligators! Watch out for coyotes in the water

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Talk about being in the right place at the right time!
On Saturday, Shelley Heller was looking out at a canal in Venice directly across from the Venice Yacht Club and saw this coyote swimming across!
Apparently there are two potential predators in the water - alligators AND coyotes!
We’ve had some other recent animal sightings here on the Suncoast, like this bobcat that caught a turkey in a Manatee County neighborhood and then carried it down the sidewalk:
