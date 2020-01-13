VIDEO: Forget alligators! Watch out for coyotes in the water

VIDEO: Forget alligators! Watch out for coyotes in the water
By ABC7 Staff | January 13, 2020 at 5:08 PM EST - Updated January 13 at 5:11 PM

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Talk about being in the right place at the right time!

On Saturday, Shelley Heller was looking out at a canal in Venice directly across from the Venice Yacht Club and saw this coyote swimming across!

Apparently there are two potential predators in the water - alligators AND coyotes!

We’ve had some other recent animal sightings here on the Suncoast, like this bobcat that caught a turkey in a Manatee County neighborhood and then carried it down the sidewalk:

VIDEO: Bobcat catches turkey, carries it through Manatee County neighborhood

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.